Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 17

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Bryan Witte and Heather Nesbitt of Statesville, a boy, Robert James Witte, on Aug. 17.
To J’shaun and Mariah of Statesville, a girl, Janiyah Grace Steele, on Aug. 17.
To Taylor Gilleo and Brittany Hurt of Statesville, a boy, Robert Dale Gilleo, on Aug. 18.
To Ricky and Beth Whitlow of Statesville, a boy, Austin Robert Whitlow, on Aug.19.
To Kentrel and Molisa Kenney of Statesville, a boy, Kentreius Ryale Kenney, on Aug. 19.
To Evan and Haley Dancy of Statesville, a girl, Emerson Rose Dancy, on Aug. 21.
To Jameson and Erica Welch of Mooresville, a boy, Zacry Jameson Welch, on Aug. 22.
To Yn’nence Lackey and Jamya Daye of Statesville, a girl, Jalayla Yu’Moni Yu’Nique Lackey-Carson, on Aug. 22.
To Lennin Bautista and Brenda Barriga of Harmony, a boy, Thiago Gael Bautista-Barriga, on Aug.23.
To Bryan and Alexandria Corbett of Statesville, a girl, Blake Olivia Corbett, on Aug. 25.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.