Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 15

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Tyler Daugherty and Brittni Warren of Statesville, twins, a girl, Carmyn Love Daugherty, and a boy, Daniel Robert Daugherty, on Aug. 15.

To Collen and Hailey Hawley of Statesville, a boy, Jace Elijah Hawley, on Aug. 16.

To Esteban and Deanna Ocampo of Statesville, a girl, Analia Elizabeth Ocampo, on Aug. 17.

To Dawson and Madison Sprinkle of Statesville, a girl, Josie Ray Sprinkle, on Aug. 18.

To Zachary and Amber Kendrick of Stony Point, a boy, Zachary Tyler Kendrick Jr., on Aug. 18.

To Matthew Bailey and Brittany Misher of Statesville, a girl, Averi Skye Bailey, on Aug. 19.