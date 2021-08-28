 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 15
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
8-29 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Tyler Daugherty and Brittni Warren of Statesville, twins, a girl, Carmyn Love Daugherty, and a boy, Daniel Robert Daugherty, on Aug. 15.

To Collen and Hailey Hawley of Statesville, a boy, Jace Elijah Hawley, on Aug. 16.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To Esteban and Deanna Ocampo of Statesville, a girl, Analia Elizabeth Ocampo, on Aug. 17.

To Dawson and Madison Sprinkle of Statesville, a girl, Josie Ray Sprinkle, on Aug. 18.

To Zachary and Amber Kendrick of Stony Point, a boy, Zachary Tyler Kendrick Jr., on Aug. 18.

To Matthew Bailey and Brittany Misher of Statesville, a girl, Averi Skye Bailey, on Aug. 19.

To David and Paula Pinchera of Newton, a boy, Chase Gabriel Pinchera, on Aug. 20.

To Derrick and Ashley Hicks of Statesville, a boy, Titan Lane Hicks, on Aug. 21.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert