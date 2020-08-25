 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 10
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To William Walters and Natalie Witherspoon of Statesville, a boy, Ezra Clinton Gage Walters, on Aug. 10.

To Julian Adams and Lora Brown of Statesville, a boy, Kobi Omari Adams, on Aug. 12.

To Johnathan and Sarah Reinhardt of Statesville, a girl Autora Rose Reinhardt, on Aug. 13.

