 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: April 4

  • 0
4-17 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Joshua Cook and Jennifer Welborn of Statesville, a boy, Charlie Jeffery Cook, on April 4

To Oscar Santibanez and Evelyn Garcia of Statesville, a boy, Andres Santibanez-Garcia, on April 6.

To Brian and Megan Pierce of Statesville, a girl, Sadie Mae Pierce, on April 8.

To Andrew Batchelor and Rosemary Baldwin of Troutman, a boy, Finn Wyatt Batchelor, on April 11.

People are also reading…

To Johnquis Dulin and Angel Gardner of Statesville, a boy, Jru’ Jerome Dulin, on April 11.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert