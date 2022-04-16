Iredell County birth announcements: April 4

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Joshua Cook and Jennifer Welborn of Statesville, a boy, Charlie Jeffery Cook, on April 4

To Oscar Santibanez and Evelyn Garcia of Statesville, a boy, Andres Santibanez-Garcia, on April 6.

To Brian and Megan Pierce of Statesville, a girl, Sadie Mae Pierce, on April 8.

To Andrew Batchelor and Rosemary Baldwin of Troutman, a boy, Finn Wyatt Batchelor, on April 11.

To Johnquis Dulin and Angel Gardner of Statesville, a boy, Jru’ Jerome Dulin, on April 11.