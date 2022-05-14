Iredell County birth announcements: April 25

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Shimiah Oglesby of Statesville, triplets, two girls, Chloe Desiree Ferguson and Calaya Danielle Ferguson and a boy, Cendal Dominique Ferguson on April 25.

To Izair Castorena and Dinorah Paredes of Statesville, a boy, Cesar Castorena Paredes, on April 25.

To William S. Harris, III and Raven Nicholson of Harmony, a boy, Arlo Rodney Harris, on April 26.

To Sarah Brooke Williams of Statesville, a boy, Rueben Kordell Williams, on April 27.

To Daniel and Hannah Day of Statesville, a girl, Jaxyn Faylee Day, on April 28.

To Preston and Kelsie Ritchie of Statesville, a boy, Sterling Lee Ritchie, on April 28.

To Jordan Harmon and Nikya Gibbs, of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Ky’Cere Terrell Harmon, on April 29.

To Dallin and Payton Watson of Harmony, a girl, Wren Grace Watson, on May 2.

To Elisha and Sydney Shepherd of North Wilkesboro, a girl, Aubrey Elise Shepherd, on May 5.

To Timothy and KellieAnn Campbell of Vale, a boy, Timothy John Craig Campbell, Jr., on May 6.