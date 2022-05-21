Iredell County birth announcement: May 11

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To John Noriega and Charlotte Gatrell of Statesville, a boy, Sebastian Ramos Noriega, on May 11.

To Benjamin and Leah Haynes of Statesville, a girl, Marley Nell Haynes, on May 12.

To Ashley Eugene and Katie Elizabeth Moose of Stony Point, a girl, Reagan Elizabeth Moose, on May 12.

To Joshua Perkins and Taylor Wood of Statesville, a boy, Braxtyn Joe Wood Perkins, on May 13.

To Lindsey and Kevin Hines, Jr. of Maiden, a girl, Khloe Brook Hines, on May 13.

To Joshua Chaney and Sarah Martin of Statesville, a girl, Gabriel Cole Chaney, on May 13.

To Chad and Vanessa Bentley of Union Grove, a boy, Clayton Wallace Bentley, on May 14.