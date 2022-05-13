Iredell County Animal Services to receive $30K Petco Love grant

Iredell County Animal Services is set to receive a $30,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Mooresville Petco, 611 River Highway, on July 14 at 2 p.m. in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Iredell County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Iredell County Animal Services is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“By receiving this grant, we are able to continue to increase diversion of community/feral cat intakes at our facility,” said Kristian Hernandez, director of Iredell County Animal Services. “Typically there is not a favorable outcome for these cats once they are surrendered to a shelter, and this program is a way to ensure their live release. It’s a win-win for both, as the community also benefits as a result of the decreased population.”

Iredell County Animal Services is a municipal organization which provides a wide variety of services intended to promote responsible pet ownership, protect the public from diseased and dangerous animals and to treat citizens and animals fairly and compassionately serving the county of Iredell. Iredell County Animal Services also operates an animal shelter where animals can be adopted, surrendered and reclaimed by the public. In addition, it offers rabies vaccinations, microchip identification and subsidized spay/neuter surgeries for qualifying pet owners.

Iredell County Animal Services has previously received a grant from Petco Love that enabled it to offer a Trap, Neuter and Return program to the community. From that grant it was able to alter 715 non-shelter animals with 452 of them being community cats. Each surgery, depending on the participating clinic, costs approximately $35. From July 2020 through June 2021, the live release rate for cats alone skyrocketed 6% from the previous fiscal year, going from 74% to 80%.

In addition to this amazing accomplishment, the previous grant allowed Iredell County to establish a partnership with a local nonprofit organization to offer spay and neuter services to the public for pets as well as community cats. It has facilitated 60 alterations each month with a minimum of 30 slots being saved for feral/community cats. At the end of the current year it is predicted to spay and neuter more than 360 animals.

It has had an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, all thanks to these clinics. With more people able to participate in these programs instead of surrendering animals to the shelter, the live release rates will continue to climb as we achieve intake diversion.