Iredell County Agricultural Fair to open Sept. 3

In just a few weeks, the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open after an absence in 2020.

The fair will begin Sept. 3 and continue through Sept. 11 at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St.

The Statesville Kiwanis Club puts on the fair, and proceeds are used to fund scholarships for local students and are distributed to local nonprofit groups. In past years, organizations ranging from Fifth Street Ministries to the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont to Power Cross have benefited from proceeds from the fair.

This year’s fair is expected to be bigger than those in the past, and if the weather cooperates, that should mean more money to hand out to the students and organizations in Iredell County, Kiwanis fair manager Jim Head said.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. each day except Sept. 4, 5, 6 and 11, when gates will open at 3 p.m. The gates close at 11 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

Admission is $5 each day, with those 6 and under admitted free. Senior citizens 60 and older are admitted free on Thursday. Veterans with a military ID are admitted free on Thursday as well.

All students in kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted for $1 Sept. 7-9.