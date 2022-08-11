Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to open Sept. 2

In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run.

There will be a few changes to the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair, including one day when there is no admission charge and a set fee throughout the span of the fair on wristbands for rides. In the past, wristbands were priced higher on weekends but when the fair opens Sept. 2, they will be a set fee of $20 for unlimited rides.

The fair, sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club, runs through Sept. 10 and is held at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.

Jim Head, fair manager for the Kiwanis Club, said he hopes the 2022 fair will be as successful as last year’s.

“I hope we have as good a fair as we did last year. It was a really good fair,” he said.

The proceeds from the fair each year are distributed to local nonprofit agencies and to area students in the form of scholarships. Thanks to the success of last year’s fair, the Kiwanis Club was able to distribute $76,000 to the nonprofits and to scholarships.

Head said the hope is the changes made to the ride wristbands and the availability of one night with no gate admission will help the 2022 edition match or exceed last year’s proceeds.

Previously, the fair would offer $1 admission for students on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Instead of trying to juggle two admission fees on those nights, the free admission night will be Thursday. Gate admission will be $5 for everyone on the other nights with children 6 and younger admitted free. Wristbands will be $20 per person each night.

B&K Carnival Inc. will supply the rides and amusements.

Head said the vendor spaces are about 95% full, but he encouraged anyone still interested in a spot to contact him.

There will be go-kart racing every day at 7 p.m.

A popular attraction from previous fairs, Shane Hansen’s Rock-N-Circus, also will be back this year.

A new addition to the attractions is the Moto Motion Free Style Tour, which features students on trial bikes along with acrobatic athletes.

In addition to rides and attractions, the agricultural portion of the fair will be on full display in the barns and under the tents with livestock and horticulture judging and displays throughout the week.

Head said the efforts of Nancy Keith, Iredell County Extension agent, and her staff are vital to this part of the fair.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.

The fair will open at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 with the official ribbon-cutting at 7 p.m.. It will open at 3 p.m. on weekends and 5 p.m. weekdays.