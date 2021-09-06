Iredell County Agricultural Fair providing fun as proceeds benefit the community

The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair, sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club, continues through Saturday at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.

The fair, which offers a variety of activities, includes livestock, produce and horticulture exhibits as well as entertainment and rides.

Tuesday night will feature the beef cattle show at 6 p.m. and mini outlaw racing at 7 p.m.

Mini outlaw racing also will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rock-n-Circus, featuring Shane Hansen, and the Pretty Bird Paradise are featured at the fair each evening through Saturday.

There will be a sheep and goat show at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The diary judging contest will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and the dairy show will be at 7 p.m.

The final day of the nine-day fair will feature the special abilities award show at 3 p.m. and the demolition derby at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the fair are distributed to several nonprofits in Iredell County and are used to fund scholarships for local students.