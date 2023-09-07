District Attorney Sarah Kirkman and members of her staff attended the Iredell County Agricultural Fair on Tuesday.

The 87th annual fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Troutman. The gates for the fair open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Gates close at 11 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $5 and those 6 and younger are admitted free. On Thursday, children in grades K-12, veterans and seniors 60 and older are admitted free. Wrist bands for unlimited rides are $20 and sold in the midway near the rides.

The demolition derby will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The fair is owned and operated by the Statesville Kiwanis Club.