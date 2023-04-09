The weekend of March 17-19, the Civil Air Patrol’s Iredell Composite Squadron hosted the largest event in the squadron’s history. One hundred three cadets and senior members, representing 24 squadrons across the North Carolina Wing, gathered for the Iredell Airman & NCO School at the south end of the Statesville Regional Airport.

According to Iredell Squadron Cadet Commander C/Maj. Cameron Brown, “The purpose of an Airman’s School is to teach the newest cadets the fundamentals of cadet life and to prepare them for CAP’s summer encampment. The goal for the NCO students is to help them progress from being able to lead themselves to the point where they can effectively lead others.” The cadet cadre for the weekend intentionally created a highly structured environment that would teach the cadet-basic students the principles of followership and reliance on their cadet leaders. The cadet-flight staff was instructed how to both teach and attend to the welfare of their subordinates. With the cold and wet weather all weekend, this included the staff ensuring that their cadets stayed warm and dry.

Organizing the weekend event involved months of planning by the cadet leadership, including making all staffing decisions, writing the curriculum, and even planning the budget. The cadet leadership was mentored through this process by senior members Capt. Tommy Cauthen and 2d Lt. Elaine Kaempf. The Iredell Squadron invited cadet leaders from across the North Carolina Wing of CAP to apply to staff the event both as line staff (flight commanders and sergeants) working directly with cadets as well as support staff filling critical roles that would make the event successful. Support staff worked from wake-up to lights-out on everything from food service to keeping the hangar clean to moving tables, chairs, and AV equipment. Administrative cadets conducted the in-processing, produced graduation certificates, and assisted elsewhere as needed. Having the opportunity to staff an event like this allows cadets to gain experience and build their CAP resumes as they apply to staff larger events at the wing and regional level.

The training weekend began Friday evening with the cadets arriving and setting up their tents and organizing their gear in the cold, drizzling rain. Following an opening formation, the cadets divided into evening classes. The airman students learned Civil Air Patrol Customs & Courtesies and the basics of how to report to senior officers in various scenarios, such as when summoned for a promotion or an interview. During this time the NCO students had a class on public speaking and teaching.

Saturday morning began with cadet staff waking the cadet students at 6 a.m. and conducting 45 minutes of PT before breakfast. Throughout Saturday basic cadets learned about topics including drill, boot shining, the correct wearing of uniforms, and the chain of command. During this time the NCO students were learning how to command and teach drill; they also had a class on NCO Leadership taught by Iredell Squadron NCO MSgt. Joe Tharpe. Tharpe used the example of Air Force Medal of Honor winner MSgt. John A. Chapman, drawing lessons from Chapman’s heroism. Saturday afternoon both basic and NCO cadets had a great time competing with PT games.

Saturday evening all cadets had an especially meaningful, interactive session on the topic of Servant Leadership led by Capt. Roger Ayscue, Iredell Squadron commander. Ayscue used examples from the leadership of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Sunday dawned cold and sunny. Students completed the weekend with further training and a mid-day graduation with their families in attendance. All cadets completed the weekend successfully, but several were honored for outstanding achievements. C/Amn Madison Bernard of the Iredell Composite Squadron was chosen as Honor Cadet of the Airman’s School. C/CMSgt. Aiden Lockwood of the Randolph Composite Squadron was recognized as the Honor Cadet of the NCO School. Delta Flight led by Flight Commander C/2d Lt. Josiah Major and Flight Sergeant C/CMSgt. Katherine Terway was chosen as the Honor Flight. C/2d Lt. Josiah Major of the Asheville Composite Squadron was chosen as Honor Line Staff, and C/CMSgt. Cole Isenhour of the Burke Composite Flight was selected as Honor Support Staff. The final special award was the “That’s Tough” Award given annually to a cadet who pushes through adversity during the weekend’s training. This year it was awarded to the Iredell Composite Squadron’s C/SMSgt. Andrew Tharpe.

The Iredell Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol meets weekly at the Statesville Regional Airport. For more information, contact 2d Lt. William Brown, Iredell Composite Squadron Public Affairs Officer, william.k.brown@ncwgcap.org, or visit the ‘Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol’ Facebook page.