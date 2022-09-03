Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol trains to serve in emergencies

On Aug. 22. the Iredell Composite Squadron cadets and senior members trained to serve during an emergency.

Early this warm summer morning, 21 cadets and senior members arrived at the Iredell Composite Squadron Hangar in Statesville. By 9 a.m. they began a 3.5-hour CPR and AED training class to obtain their certifications. The members learned choking first aid, CPR techniques, along with when and how to use an AED. The class practiced and learned to use these techniques to save adults, children and infants.

The Squadron Cadet Commander, C/Capt. Cameron Brown presented the trainer with a squadron patch. Brown praised the team’s efforts saying, “everything went well, and everyone put in a lot of effort. We all had fun while learning a lot. We are more prepared to save a life.”

Leading a different training that morning were four senior members, who conducted a search and rescue exercise.

With clear skies, the three-man aircrew took off from the Statesville Regional Airport in a Cessna 182 to search for a simulated aircraft that had been reported as having crashed in the vicinity of Harmony. The crew flew a north south parallel line search pattern of the assigned area using visual search techniques only. While aircraft are now required to have emergency beacons that transmit to satellite with the crash site coordinates relayed directly to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the search simulated an inoperable beacon.

Mission pilot Lt. Col. Bill Fountain, mission observer Lt. Col. Rick Rowan, and mission scanner 2nd Lt. Warren Miller successfully located the crash site at 9:34 a.m. and radioed the coordinates to mission radio operator Maj. Scott Powell.

A significant amount of education and training is required for the varied missions Civil Air Patrol supports and for the personnel needed to accomplish those missions. As such, there is always something happening at the Civil Air Patrol Iredell Composite Squadron.

CAP’s Iredell Composite Squadron meets every Thursday night from 7-9 at the Statesville Regional Airport, CAP Hanger, 267 Hangar Drive, Statesville. For more information, contact SM Susan Seiler, Iredell Composite Squadron public affairs officer, susan.seiler@ncwgcap.org or visit the ‘Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol’ Facebook page.