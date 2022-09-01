Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol meets with local educators

On Aug. 20 at the Iredell Composite Squadron’s hangar in Statesville, 1st Lt. Dave Leach, aerospace education officer; 1st Lt. William Brown, recruiting and retention officer; and SM Susan Seiler, public affairs officer, hosted an aerospace education member information meeting to share the resources that Civil Air Patrol has to offer teachers.

Leach has a mission to share the program with area teachers to help them bring aerospace and STEM to life in their classrooms. The program is designed for kindergarten through 12th-grade formal or informal educators involved in promoting aerospace and STEM education in classrooms, home schools, museums, libraries or other youth organizations. The program provides curricula and complementary STEM kits and other member benefits.

More than 20 teachers attended to learn more about CAP offerings. Leach spoke for about 45 minutes, detailing the benefits and opportunities for program members and offering an overview of the CAP cadet programs. The educators responded with engaging questions and sincere interest. The teachers shared their struggles to find comprehensive, affordable and age-appropriate curricula, especially with complementary kits and activities.

Also set up was a display of more than 10 STEM kits for the teachers and children to touch and try, including drones, rocketry, flight simulators, telescopes and weather stations. The attendees found the STEM kits captivating and encouraging.

“These kits are incredible and will provide the hands-on interaction that will make the learning memorable for my students” a middle school teacher said.

The group was deeply impressed in the aerospace education member and CAP programs. The collective feedback was that signing up as an aerospace education member is top on their agenda.

One teacher summarized it saying, “These resources are incredible and will equip us to teach aerospace STEM more deeply, thoroughly and systematically.”

The Iredell Composite Squadron will continue reaching out to the schools and educators in the community to further STEM and aerospace education for youth.

The squadron meets from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday at the CAP hanger at the Statesville Regional Airport, 267 Hangar Drive, Statesville.

For information, email Seiler at susan.seiler@ncwgcap.org or visit the “Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol” Facebook page.