Iredell companies recognized with Safety Awards by state Department of Labor

Recently the NC Department of Labor held the 2022 Safety Awards hosted by The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce. The N.C. Department of Labor recognizes private and public firms throughout the state that achieve and maintain good safety records.

This year regional companies received 42 awards with Keystone Powdered Metal Company Troutman, formerly Engineered Sintered Components, receiving a Gold Award for 15 years in a row.

The Gold Award is based on the rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average

Shannon Viera, president & CEO of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, welcomed all the attendees to The Gatherings Catering and Event Center.

Meredith Watson, safety awards coordinator for the N.C. Department of Labor, spoke briefly to the winning companies, congratulating them on a successful and safe year. She then introduced the keynote speaker, Commissioner Josh Dobson of the Department of Labor.

Dobson addressed the attendees, stressed the importance of listening to each other and working together as a team to meet common goals. “I am excited to continue the collaborative training and education initiatives that have resulted in a continual decline in our state’s injury and illness rate,” he said.

He then handed out the safety awards to the winners in attendance, congratulating them, their team and their organization for a job well done.

Silver Awards

Criteria: Rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average

First year

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp/Statesville Plant

Doosan Infracore Portable Power

ECMD Inc./Crown Heritage Manufacturing

ECMD Inc./East Coast Mouldings

ECMD Inc./Sales Reps

Gateway Recovery Inc.

Town of Mooresville/Fire & Rescue

Town of Mooresville/Public Works

Second consecutive year

G. L. Wilson Building Company

Gold Awards

Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average

First year

Berry Global Inc./Mooresville

Concrete Supply Company/Mooresville Plant

Concrete Supply Company/Statesville Plant

ECMD INC/Corporate

ECMD Inc./Elkin DC

Energy United/Cornelius Operation Center

Energy United/Mocksville Operations Center

Energy United/Statesville Operations Center

Energy United/Madison Operations

Energy United/Lexington Operations Center

J C Steele and Sons/Warehouse

J C Steele and Sons

J L Raper Corp.

Town of Mooresville/Public Utilities

Town of Mooresville/Recreation

Wilkes Community College

Second consecutive year

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./High Point Plant

Third consecutive year

3A Composites USA, Inc.

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Mooresville Plant

Gilbert Engineering Company

McCombs Steel Company, Inc./Slingshot

PowerWorks Electric

Fourth consecutive year

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Clemmonsville Plant

Fifth consecutive year

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Sixth consecutive year

American Roller Bearing Company/Machine Shop Department

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Hickory Plant

Callaway Industrial

Town of Mooresville/Administration

Seventh consecutive year

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Denver Plant

Eighth consecutive year

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Winston-Salem Plant

Ninth consecutive year

American Roller Bearing Company/Administrative Department

ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp/Taylorsville Plant

15th consecutive year

Keystone Powdered Metal Company Troutman, formerly Engineered Sintered Components

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce congratulated all award recipients who promote safety and accident prevention in the workplace.