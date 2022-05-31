Iredell companies recognized with Safety Awards by state Department of Labor

Recently the NC Department of Labor held the 2022 Safety Awards hosted by The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce. The N.C. Department of Labor recognizes private and public firms throughout the state that achieve and maintain good safety records.
This year regional companies received 42 awards with Keystone Powdered Metal Company Troutman, formerly Engineered Sintered Components, receiving a Gold Award for 15 years in a row.
The Gold Award is based on the rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average
Shannon Viera, president & CEO of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, welcomed all the attendees to The Gatherings Catering and Event Center.
Meredith Watson, safety awards coordinator for the N.C. Department of Labor, spoke briefly to the winning companies, congratulating them on a successful and safe year. She then introduced the keynote speaker, Commissioner Josh Dobson of the Department of Labor.
People are also reading…
Dobson addressed the attendees, stressed the importance of listening to each other and working together as a team to meet common goals. “I am excited to continue the collaborative training and education initiatives that have resulted in a continual decline in our state’s injury and illness rate,” he said.
He then handed out the safety awards to the winners in attendance, congratulating them, their team and their organization for a job well done.
Silver Awards
Criteria: Rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average
First year
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp/Statesville Plant
Doosan Infracore Portable Power
ECMD Inc./Crown Heritage Manufacturing
ECMD Inc./East Coast Mouldings
ECMD Inc./Sales Reps
Gateway Recovery Inc.
Town of Mooresville/Fire & Rescue
Town of Mooresville/Public Works
Second consecutive year
G. L. Wilson Building Company
Gold Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average
First year
Berry Global Inc./Mooresville
Concrete Supply Company/Mooresville Plant
Concrete Supply Company/Statesville Plant
ECMD INC/Corporate
ECMD Inc./Elkin DC
Energy United/Cornelius Operation Center
Energy United/Mocksville Operations Center
Energy United/Statesville Operations Center
Energy United/Madison Operations
Energy United/Lexington Operations Center
J C Steele and Sons/Warehouse
J C Steele and Sons
J L Raper Corp.
Town of Mooresville/Public Utilities
Town of Mooresville/Recreation
Wilkes Community College
Second consecutive year
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./High Point Plant
Third consecutive year
3A Composites USA, Inc.
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Mooresville Plant
Gilbert Engineering Company
McCombs Steel Company, Inc./Slingshot
PowerWorks Electric
Fourth consecutive year
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Clemmonsville Plant
Fifth consecutive year
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation
Sixth consecutive year
American Roller Bearing Company/Machine Shop Department
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Hickory Plant
Callaway Industrial
Town of Mooresville/Administration
Seventh consecutive year
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Denver Plant
Eighth consecutive year
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp./Winston-Salem Plant
Ninth consecutive year
American Roller Bearing Company/Administrative Department
ARGOS USA (Carolinas) Corp/Taylorsville Plant
15th consecutive year
Keystone Powdered Metal Company Troutman, formerly Engineered Sintered Components
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce congratulated all award recipients who promote safety and accident prevention in the workplace.