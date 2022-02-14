 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Community Foundation accepting grant applications
  • Updated
021522-srl-news-grants-p1

The Iredell County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 grant program.

Eligible applicants include 501©(3) nonprofit organizations, congregations, and governmental and educational institutions.

Priority will be given to requests for projects and programs that address learning loss experienced by Iredell County kindergarten through 12th-grade students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans affairs and workforce development.

All projects or programs must serve residents of Iredell County.

The foundation will prioritize proposals requesting one-time funding to initiate projects and will consider grant requests enabling the grantee to seek support from other funders. The most competitive proposals will clearly demonstrate collaboration and partnership with other organizations to increase impact and identify how funding will be sustained in future years.

Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the project and the foundation’s available funds. The foundation generally awards grants up to $10,000, but it will consider larger requests for exceptional applications that would be impactful to residents of Iredell County.

To begin an application, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Iredell County Community Foundation” in the “Grant Program Name” field. Returning applicants can log in to the Online Grants Center using a previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account.

Completed applications must be submitted online by noon March 11. Late submissions will not be accepted.

For information, contact Nicole Fote at 704-973-4559 or at nfote@fftc.org.

About the Iredell County Community Foundation

Established in 1989 as a permanent endowment, the Iredell County Community Foundation benefits a range of charitable purposes. As an affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas, the Iredell

County Community Foundation inspires philanthropy, increases charitable giving, and strengthens the community. Visit www.iredellcounty-cf.org for more information

