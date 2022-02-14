Iredell Community Foundation accepting grant applications

The Iredell County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 grant program.

Eligible applicants include 501©(3) nonprofit organizations, congregations, and governmental and educational institutions.

Priority will be given to requests for projects and programs that address learning loss experienced by Iredell County kindergarten through 12th-grade students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans affairs and workforce development.

All projects or programs must serve residents of Iredell County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The foundation will prioritize proposals requesting one-time funding to initiate projects and will consider grant requests enabling the grantee to seek support from other funders. The most competitive proposals will clearly demonstrate collaboration and partnership with other organizations to increase impact and identify how funding will be sustained in future years.

Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the project and the foundation’s available funds. The foundation generally awards grants up to $10,000, but it will consider larger requests for exceptional applications that would be impactful to residents of Iredell County.