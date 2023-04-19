For Iredell-Statesville Schools, it’s simple: It needs a new high school.

“The board of education understands this is a critical need for us; we do have severe overcrowding in two of our larger schools,” Tim Ivey said. He is the school system’s maintenance, technology and facilities officer.

For the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, it’s a bit more complex as the county looks to address the need for a high school in its southern end.

Earlier this year, the school system approved a three-pronged approach to how it would request finding from Iredell County. The ask potentially goes from $150 million and $170 million for construction and $20 million and $30 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment.

That cost comes with “sticker shock” as I-SS board member Bill Howell said, but the increased cost of construction since the $80 million bond was passed in 2020 is part of the reason the school system is increasing the funding request.

Ivey compared the cost with similar school projects in the country, comparing it to a school being built in Vermont that is seeking a $200 million bond for the school building alone.

He said I-SS is looking for alternative forms of funding as well, which include public-private partnerships.

While the board was appreciative of the information presented, it still has concerns with how it should go about funding, and likely borrowing, $90 to $120 million to pay for the high school.

“There’s all kind of options we and you can look at together, as far as borrowing, but the bottom line is the debt service has to be paid on the total amount anyway,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “You’re going to have to skin that cat.”

Ivey said that meetings could be scheduled to give the board of commissioners a more definitive amount that the county needs to fund for the school.

No action was taken during Tuesday’s meeting.

Economic incentive: Epoch Solutions was approved for an economic incentive up to $99,441 over a five-year period based on the company’s investment of up to $5,728,000 and contingent upon a contract being executed within 180 days.

Administrative matters

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-agenda meeting before the regular meeting at 6 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Register of Deeds: Approved from the Register of Deeds for approval of a budget amendment in the amount of $207,413.40 to appropriate Technology & Preservation Funds for the purpose of preserving historical deed records.

Renee Holland, Register of Deeds, said some of the older records that had been preserved in the mid-1900s were becoming “very brittle and are quickly deteriorating” according to the agenda item request.

Information Technology Services: Approved request from Information Technology Services for approval of a contract with Spectrum. Joey Holshouser, director of the Department of Information Technology Systems, said there is currently a direct connection from the government center south to the annex data room and the hope is to add to that. The request said the plans are to add Solid Waste Mooresville, Mooresville EMS and Harmony EMS to the service, and upgraded connections at the Health Department, ICATS and Parks and Recreation.

Department of Social Services: Approved request for a 3-year contract with Avaya Cloud Office solution to enhance phone systems and call reporting to meet agreed-upon standards.

Finance Department: Approved awarding the sale of the property on Harmony Highway to the highest bidder. The county owns property at 4600 Harmony Highway and has been in the upset bid process of selling this property. After six rounds of upset bids, the highest bid now needs to be awarded in the amount of $20,000.

Finance also was approved to adopt the FY23-24 Funding Plan and Certification Form for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. The entire allocation from N.C. DPS is $405,670, with $16,781 reserved in unallocated funds to be awarded at a later date to the current participating programs. This certification will also put the JCPC program on a 2-year funding cycle. The Iredell County match remains unchanged at $24,500.

Finance also was approved to adopt a resolution and agreement to authorize the private sale of certain surplus personal property. In this case, that property is a dog. Retired Lt. Gary Simpson of the sheriff’s office requested to purchase K-9 Abby because it has been determined that it is not in Abby’s best interest or the interests of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office that she continues to be used in crime detection. Abby and Simpson both retired on Jan. 31.

Administration: Approved Articles of Association and Agreement for the Centralina Workforce Development Consortium.

Tax Administration: Approved March 2023 refunds and releases, two of which exceed $5,000.