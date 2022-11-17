Iredell Commissioners say goodbye to Mallory, honor Marvin Norman

There is always plenty of business on the agenda for Iredell County Commission meetings, but the board took a moment to reflect and remember departing Chairman James Mallory and the late Marvin Norman.

“It was my deepest wish that I and Marvin Norman could leave the stage together,” Mallory said as he prepared to give a plaque to Juanita Norman in honor of her late husband. “We had been battle buddies from day one when I came on the board eight years ago, I asked him to be vice chairman. I needed someone with a long view of how we got where we were.”

Juanita was presented with a resolution the board had passed to honor her husband, as well as his nameplate, which Mallory said, “It’s got little nicks and the scars that come with nearly 20 years of service, and serving with us.” She also was presented a plaque that will hang in the Iredell County Government Complex in his honor.

His wife said she was honored and thanked the many people he had worked in the county with as he often treated them like family.

“He loved this county, and he loved God, and he loved his family, and he made everybody be his family,” Juanita said. “A minister in his going home ceremony said Marvin didn’t have a middle name, but after having been around him for a while he decided he was going to give him a middle name. His middle name was ‘Community’ because he really thought about the community all of the time.”

The county commissioners, including the newest commissioner, also shared their memories of working with Norman. Almost all of them commented how he would both talk business but also checked on them personally.

It was Brad Stroud’s first meeting since being sworn in last week as he serves to fill the vacant seat of Norman, who died in September.

And while elected, he had made it clear that he wasn’t taking filling Norman’s vacancy for granted. Stroud had his wife, Kim, and Juanita Norman holding the Bible that he was sworn and said the two shared a connection as veterans

“Marvin will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will do my best to try and emulate Marvin Norman,” Stroud said.

Juanita said Marvin loved the community like family. The other commissioners also had previously remarked that the late commissioner was serious about their work on the board but also was friendly and caring in his interactions with them and the public.

Mallory also was thanked for his eight years of service, with vice chair Melissa Neader saying that the departing chairman always reminded them to remember where they themselves and the county had been, was now, and where it was going.

“You have served us and served us well. Your willingness to dedicate time and hours to our county — it’s a better place for your time and your commitment,” Neader said.

Mallory shared how he felt that he was county was in good hands as he departs.

“What I want you to feel, which is like I do, which is really good about where we are, and more importantly, where we’re going with this leadership team,” Mallory said. “Thank you, and God bless you, and I look forward to seeing you on the high ground, as we say in the Army.”

Public hearings

The board also held two public hearings:

Hunting Creek Solar Farm LLC: The request from Dill Holdings LLC on behalf of landowner Hunting Creek Solar Farm LLC, was to rezone 107.58 acres along Sheffield Road near Harmony for a proposed solar energy system.

Landowner Richard Renegar said the rezoning was important for him and his family as it would provide a steady income while they continue farming.

Planning Director Matthew Todd said that the request would allow the land also to be used under the current residential agricultural zoning because in some previous cases the solar farm ended up not being built. He cited a study by Kirkland Appraisals LLC from earlier this year that said with proper setbacks solar farms don’t have an impact on adjoining properties, particularly land values. Vegetation is planned to use to buffer the solar farm and mostly conceal it from the road.

Birdseye Renewable Energy said the project — a 10-megawatt solar electric generating facility — is expected to generate enough electricity to power 1,600 homes according to Brooks Camp. Construction would begin in 2024.

Floodplains: The county wished to amend its Land Development Code regarding the use of dirt fill in floodplains. Todd said that the changes would help with clarifying some uses as currently, a farmer can’t build a drainage pond in a floodplain because of the use as fill and in-stream restoration projects, fill is used as well.

Consent agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Iredell County Area Transportation System: Fuller Architectural was approved as the design firm for the new ICATS facility project.

911: The county approved the request for Emergency Communications to apply for an NC911 Board Grant.

The grant request comes as the county and local municipal governments look to get under the same system to make communication and collaboration easier for all the parties involved.

According to the county, there are three vendors providing three computer-aided dispatch systems and four records management software systems within Iredell County. The county, along with Statesville, Troutman, and Mooresville, is applying for a grant for that purpose.

The change would cost the county more than $2.65 million with reoccurring costs of $140,000.

Health department: The department was approved to write off of $7,519.79 in unpaid debt.

The private pay accounts have had no activity since June 30, 2019, and the department sent out multiple notices. It also requested to write off $268.50 of uncollected Medicaid balances from three claims dated July 2021 and August 2021.

Library: Iredell County libraries were approved for Year 2 of a Digital Literacy Initiative with the State Library of North Carolina.

This initiative provides a digital navigator to work with families, utilizing the Digital Literacy Tool Kit that was created for the Homework Gap Project. Plus, the project will use Northstar, a digital literacy assessment tool to track the participants’ progress. The library will receive $74,375 in funding to hire a part-time temporary digital navigator and purchase Chromebooks and supplies. The funding for this initiative runs through Sept. 30, 2023.

Human resources: Approved public official bonds as required by state statute. Bonds for the finance director, tax collector, deputy tax collectors, sheriff and register of deeds are required.

The current cost is $1,503 per year, but that expected to increase in the coming years.

Finance department: Approved amended contract for Martin Starnes & Associates CPAs P.A. to prepare an annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The fee of $77,395 remains the same.

Tax administration: October 2022 refunds and releases approved in the amount of $74,330.77. One release exceeded $5,000 as a billing error occurred when a tax-exempt code was dropped on an account resulting in a release of $27,908.35.