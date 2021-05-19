Iredell Commissioners recognize hard work, accomplishments of EMS

The second hearing related to Project Paragon, which was revealed to be economic development incentives for Jeld-Wen, a leader in the manufacturing of windows and doors that is headquartered in Charlotte, to build a new facility in Iredell County. The incentives are based on Jeld-Wen’s promise to create 235 new jobs in the county that will pay at or above the average wage in Iredell County. Jeld-Wen also promises $7.8 million worth of economic investment into Iredell County over the next five years.

Both of these public hearings will move to a vote during the Commissioner’s next meeting on June 1.

Because Tuesday represented the second meeting of the month, that meant there would be a public comment period. Many thought that it would be an active one due to the NAACP’s lawsuit against the county to remove the Confederate Monument from outside the county government building, but it was the opposite.

Only one member of the public spoke before the board on this issue, urging them to fight against the lawsuit.

Other measures passed:

A request from the Iredell-Statesville Schools for approval to transfer money between capital lines.

A request from ICATS for approval of purchase and auto-renewing contract.