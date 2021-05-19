Iredell Commissioners recognize hard work, accomplishments of EMS

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners declared the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services Week throughout the county.
“I think this probably ought to be Emergency Medical Services Year,” Chairman James Mallory jokingly said, nodding to the hardships that Iredell EMS has had to endure since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the proclamation, read aloud by Mallory, the Board of Commissioners recognized their hard work and accomplishments.
“The members of EMS are ready to provide life-saving care to those that need it 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mallory said. “Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden injury or illness.”
There to accept the award on the behalf of Iredell EMS was their director Blair Richey. She thanked the board for approving an expansion to her department last January that she said had a great impact on their ability to combat the increased need for emergency response in the beginning of the pandemic.
Other matters addressed during Tuesday night’s meeting included a pair of public hearings. The first was related to a requested text amendment in the Land Developer Code to ease building restrictions within a certain distance of the Statesville Airport and the flight path of incoming and outgoing planes.
The second hearing related to Project Paragon, which was revealed to be economic development incentives for Jeld-Wen, a leader in the manufacturing of windows and doors that is headquartered in Charlotte, to build a new facility in Iredell County. The incentives are based on Jeld-Wen’s promise to create 235 new jobs in the county that will pay at or above the average wage in Iredell County. Jeld-Wen also promises $7.8 million worth of economic investment into Iredell County over the next five years.
Both of these public hearings will move to a vote during the Commissioner’s next meeting on June 1.
Because Tuesday represented the second meeting of the month, that meant there would be a public comment period. Many thought that it would be an active one due to the NAACP’s lawsuit against the county to remove the Confederate Monument from outside the county government building, but it was the opposite.
Only one member of the public spoke before the board on this issue, urging them to fight against the lawsuit.
Other measures passed:
A request from the Iredell-Statesville Schools for approval to transfer money between capital lines.
A request from ICATS for approval of purchase and auto-renewing contract.
A request from Emergency Medical Services for approval of a sole-source award to Sage Security Solutions to install an integrated access control system.