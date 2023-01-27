Iredell commissioners honor Barb Thorson for contributions to parks and recreation

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners took a moment in last week’s meeting to recognize Barb Thorson and her contributions to the county’s parks and recreation.

According to the county, Thorson began her service to Iredell County within the education system and after her retirement in 2011, Thorson has served Parks & Recreation in a number of ways.

“If there is an event, meeting, opening, or even discussion about Parks & Recreation in this county, you can bet that Barb Thorson will be there,” Commissioner Melissa Neader said. “For 30 years now, she has served on the Recreation Advisory Board for the department. During her time on the Recreation Advisory Board, she has been a crucial part in the voicing of public opinion for our parks, policies, athletics programs, projects and events. She has been a part of the opening or acquiring process of every park and facility currently operated by Iredell County Parks & Recreation.

“She has volunteered her time not only in the voicing of opinion but by also putting her words into action. She has always been part of our volunteer staff for the departmental golf tournament, our Calls from Santa, and other fundraising events. There’s not much we can say other than that there aren’t many people that have played a role quite like Barb Thorson has in the shaping and development of what Parks & Recreation has & will become in Iredell County… and for that, we say thank you, Barb.”

Zoning

The board approved a request from Tony D’Alessandro with Dala Casa Properties LLC for the release of the zoning and subdivision jurisdiction of 11.8 acres to the town of Mooresville. The proposed use of the property is to combine it with the surrounding property already in the town’s jurisdiction for a storage facility.

Consent agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-agenda meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Jennings Park Project: The county approved Stewart Engineering for design and engineering on the second and third phases of the Jennings Park project at the cost of $462,800. The same firm handled the first phase of design and engineering with the project.

The board also approved $180,498 toward third-party testing from Froehling & Robertson (F&R) for Jennings Park phases 2 and 3. The testing will be done to ensure proper compaction of soil, concrete strength testing, and proper installation of substrate and asphalt involved with the project.

Government Center Entrance Project: Approved Edifice Construction as the construction manager at risk (CMR) for the new Iredell County Government Center entrance project (GC5E) at the cost of $37,820.

The project hopes to improve the public entrance to the building with improved handicap accessible entrance and parking.

Shepherds Volunteer Fire Department: Approved the withdrawal of $273,620 from the Shepherds Fire Tax District Fund Balance and appropriate an additional $880 of unbudgeted revenue for the materials and equipment to construct a training facility at the station. The withdrawal will allow the department to construct a certified training center made from shipping containers on their property for more consistent training.

Stony Point VFD: Approved withdrawal of $11,579 from the East Alexander Voted Tax District Fund Balance for roof repairs, which are expected to cost nearly $16,000 in total.

Harmony Highway Surplus Property: Approved the $5,000 offer to purchase on Harmony Highway surplus property at 4600 Harmony Highway and begin the upset bid process.

Juvenile Crime Prevention Council: Adopted a resolution from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council requesting the return of a pay raise to the state budget for juvenile facility staff and juvenile court staff.

Taxes: Approved refunds and releases for the month of December 2022. $133,812.19 was released and $850.43 was refunded.