The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a request from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was approved for the purchtoase of 42 gun safes to be used to store weapons by school resource officers at Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said it’s a tool to keep students and teachers safe in the case of an active shooter or other threats.

“One of the biggest things we’ve seen (is) the threats rise publicly everywhere, but also in our schools,” Campbell said. “I would hate to know that we had tools that we can place inside the schools and not have it there.”

Campbell said any weapons inside the lockers would be secured, and similar to the ballistic shields, the lockers would allow them to store guns in them as needed.

“I would rather know that I have availability if something happened inside of the school or on the outside,” Campbell said. “It’s a sad time we live in that the necessity is there, but I would rather be prepared. ... It’s just another thing to add to help our schools be safe, should, heaven forbid, anything bad like that happens.”

According to the agenda request, Vapen Systems priced the small and large safes, with the cost of smaller ones at $2,460 each and the larger safes at $3,450 each. The sheriff’s office has requested 37 small safes and five large safes, which comes to a total of $108,270. The request states that the appropriation of $110,000 of seized funds be used for the purchase.

Project Flow

The board approved an economic development incentive for up to a five-year period based on an investment of up to $10.8 million for Water Tech Inc. The economic incentive is up to $199,844 over a five-year period.

The company was also approved by the Statesville City Council for an economic incentive in the amount of up to $215,793 over five years.

Founded 33 years ago, Water Tech, Inc. is a privately-owned, full-service water treatment company with a primary industry focus on food-processing facilities as well as other industrial facilities. The company is based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with additional plants in McAlester, Oklahoma, and Meridian, Mississippi.

Consent agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-agenda meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Iredell Library: Approved a request to apply for discounted internet access under the Federal Communication Commission’s E-Rate program. The total cost for internet access for Statesville, Harmony and Troutman libraries for the 2024 fiscal year will be $15,660. E-Rate funds 60% of the cost of services, so E-Rate discounts will cover $9,396.

Tax Administration: In its required report, it noted the current year’s liens on real property were around $6.1 million. The board set a date of March 15 for advertising tax liens. The cost will be approximately $18,000, which is budgeted already, according to Tax Administration.

Solid Waste: Approved a request from Solid Waste for approval to apply for Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) Grant.

Iredell County Solid Waste is requesting $1,878,700 to replace two Harris balers that were installed in 1993, originally to bale trash, and was later used to bale recycled materials. However, in 2020, use was stopped as repair costs exceeded the value of the machines. Solid waste requested $383,000 for site preparation and to purchase and erect a steel building for storage. The total funds to be requested from this grant will be $2,261,700, or 100% of the quoted costs for the balers and the building, according to the department.

The department said, if approved, that it estimates that its recycle sales revenue will increase a minimum of $67,375 annually, and also incur baler maintenance costs of $5,000 to $7,000.

Solid Waste also was approved to award a contract to HNA Engineering for Landfill Engineering and Consulting Services.

Emergency Communications: Approved the purchase of Freedom and Mobile Commuter Terminal (MCT) Site License, which allows access to mobile units or cellphones for call processing without the purchase of individual licenses. The cost will be $41,340.

The department was also approved for the purchase of Priority Dispatch Emergency Fire Dispatch Protocol Software Licensing which is 911 eligible. The cost is $128,245.80 initially and $15,600 annual maintenance.