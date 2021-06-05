 Skip to main content
Iredell COAST to host chicken giveaway June 12
Iredell COAST, in partnership with Tyson Foods in Statesville, will be hosting a chicken leg quarter giveaway on June 12.

Drive in and Iredell COAST will load a 40-pound box (4 10-pound bags) into your vehicle. Suggested $10 donation will be accepted, but not required, and will benefit the Iredell COAST Community Food Bank. Iredell COAST is located at 625 Sullivan Road.

Limit one box per vehicle. No early birds.

