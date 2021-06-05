Iredell COAST to host chicken giveaway June 12

From staff reports
Iredell COAST, in partnership with Tyson Foods in Statesville, will be hosting a chicken leg quarter giveaway on June 12.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Drive in and Iredell COAST will load a 40-pound box (4 10-pound bags) into your vehicle. Suggested $10 donation will be accepted, but not required, and will benefit the Iredell COAST Community Food Bank. Iredell COAST is located at 625 Sullivan Road.
Limit one box per vehicle. No early birds.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.