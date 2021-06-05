Iredell COAST to host chicken giveaway June 12

Iredell COAST, in partnership with Tyson Foods in Statesville, will be hosting a chicken leg quarter giveaway on June 12.

Drive in and Iredell COAST will load a 40-pound box (4 10-pound bags) into your vehicle. Suggested $10 donation will be accepted, but not required, and will benefit the Iredell COAST Community Food Bank. Iredell COAST is located at 625 Sullivan Road.