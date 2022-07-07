Iredell COAST receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Iredell Community Outreach Association (Iredell COAST) has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. Iredell COAST will use the gift to restock their community food pantry, located at 1540 E. Broad St., Statesville.

“COAST is beyond thankful for the support from Food Lion Feeds. Support like this really helps our community members in need. As we see a rise in the need among Iredell and surrounding counties, the pressure and challenge of keeping our food bank stock are really being felt,” said Joshua McCrary, executive director.

This gift will be used to purchase food that will benefit those in need. Through the Iredell COAST Community Food Bank Program, community members in need are able to get free food and assistance once per month. Iredell COAST is the only Iredell County food bank open seven days a week.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.