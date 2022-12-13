Iredell COAST plans for another move

Iredell COAST will be on the move again soon.

Executive Director Josh McCrary said that while he knew a 60-day notice to move was possible as it was part of the lease they had signed at their current Broad Street location, he expected to be in the current location for longer than just more half a year.

“We’re stressed and trying to make the best decisions possible,” McCrary said.

In the short term, COAST will move into a space in the same shopping plaza for a few months it hopes, but will have to scale back its operations, McCrary said.

The current location had been ideal for COAST, McCrary said, as he said they went from serving 1,800 people in 2021 to more than 13,000 this year. The food bank is expected to serve roughly 3,000 people by year’s end.

The move was prompted when Iredell Health Systems announced its plans for an urgent care at what is currently COAST’s location in 2023. McCrary said IHS is collaborating in the effort to help COAST’s new home, but he could not share the details of that at this time.

“We value all that Iredell COAST does for our community and want to see them succeed,” Iredell Health Systems CEO and President John Green said in a recent news release. “We look forward to working with them to help them continue their mission.”

But while COAST figures out its future, there is still work to be done.

McCrary said COAST sponsored 125 children for Christmas this past Thursday evening and the food bank remains a priority. He said the shelves are bare and donations are needed at this time.

In a Facebook post, McCrary said COAST will also need financial donations as well.