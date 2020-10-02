Iredell COAST opens food bank as part of a mission to be a positive influence

Josh McCrary has a simple mission for the Iredell COAST's new food pantry.

"When the Iredell COAST began planning for a new resale shop, we wanted to make our mission clear. 'To be a positive influence on all we encounter' meant we helped people face issues head on. Hunger in Iredell and surrounding counties is a very real problem, especially during these trying times," McCrary said.

The newly open food pantry is just another part of that mission and McCrary hopes people in need know that COAST is there to help.

"With us just opening on Thursday as a trial run, we only had one person come for assistance. We anticipate that once people know about us, we will quickly run out of food due to the overwhelming need for this right now," McCrary said.

The food bank is located in the back of the Iredell COAST's retail shop and McCrary said that people can apply during the food bank's regular hours, which are Monday through Thursday, from 12 to 2 p.m. An identification card is required, as well as a Social Security card and proof of income for all members of the household.

McCrary also asked the community to help keep their shelves stocked. He said donations of non-perishable food items are accepted during the resale shop's normal hours.