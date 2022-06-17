Iredell COAST on the move after giving away 10,000 pieces of clothing

Moving to its new Broad Street location got a little easier for Iredell COAST after it gave away more than 10,000 pieces of clothing Saturday.

“We gave away every piece of clothing we had available, well over our goal of giving away 10,000 pieces of clothing. It was nonstop throughout the day,” Iredell COAST Director Josh McCrary said.

The nonprofit is set to have its grand opening in its new location at 1540 E. Broad St. on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iredell COAST is moving to the former Blockbuster video store.

The move comes as the current building on Sullivan Road is being sold, something McCrary said COAST was aware of when it leased the building for a year.

But with the move comes positive changes, too. McCrary said COAST is thrilled with the new more centralized location, as it will double the resale shop floor space and have room for a commercial refrigerator and freezer purchased by the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC to add to COAST’s community food bank. That will allow them to offer frozen and refrigerated products for the first time.

The food bank, which is open every day, supports roughly 3,000 clients a year, McCrary said, and the need continues to grow.

McCrary said the move will increase COAST’s overhead, but the hope is it will pay off with more exposure and support.

And while COAST looks for volunteers as it makes the move June 25 — call McCrary at 704-380-2050 for information — the nonprofit still has to keep planning for its future events as well.

McCrary said Iredell COAST’s back-to-school drive is planned for Aug. 6, and the group is looking to continue its annual Christmas sponsorship, where it sponsors local children with free gifts.

