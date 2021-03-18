Iredell COAST moving to Sullivan Road

Iredell COAST needs more room is simply how executive director Josh McCrary explained why it is moving operations to Sullivan Road.

"We've been struggling with space restraints for a couple months now. Our food bank is growing, our resale shop is filling up quickly, and our back storage area doesn't have the appropriate space needed any longer," McCrary said.

The Re-Sale shop and food bank will be moving to a new location where DriveRight Auto Sales used to be located, which McCrary said it more suited for the organization's needs. He said Iredell COAST had several issues when the space on Center Street due to the age and condition of the older building. McCrary said between those issues and the fact they would quickly run out of space as merchandise and food came through their doors, limiting what the non-profit organization could do to assist those in the community asking for help, were factors in the decision to move.

There's still work to be done at their new location, but McCrary said the location will be better for COAST to help the community. According to McCrary, it will serve as a more centralized location that can host its own events if needed, which will save money instead of renting space at another location. He said events like the drive-in movie night and monthly bingo fundraisers can take place at the new location.

