Iredell COAST moving to Sullivan Road

Iredell COAST needs more room is simply how executive director Josh McCrary explained why it is moving operations to Sullivan Road.
"We've been struggling with space restraints for a couple months now. Our food bank is growing, our resale shop is filling up quickly, and our back storage area doesn't have the appropriate space needed any longer," McCrary said.
The Re-Sale shop and food bank will be moving to a new location where DriveRight Auto Sales used to be located, which McCrary said it more suited for the organization's needs. He said Iredell COAST had several issues when the space on Center Street due to the age and condition of the older building. McCrary said between those issues and the fact they would quickly run out of space as merchandise and food came through their doors, limiting what the non-profit organization could do to assist those in the community asking for help, were factors in the decision to move.
There's still work to be done at their new location, but McCrary said the location will be better for COAST to help the community. According to McCrary, it will serve as a more centralized location that can host its own events if needed, which will save money instead of renting space at another location. He said events like the drive-in movie night and monthly bingo fundraisers can take place at the new location.
"We're just happy to have a building that we can grow into and that has room for various other events outside the normal ones," McCrary said.
The move won't happen until May 8 when Iredell COAST will open their doors and host a community yard sale that day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. McCary said Anyone interested in being a part of this event can sign up for a yard sale spot online at www.IredellCOAST.com. Until then, the location at the Forest Heights Shopping Center will remain open and hold a yellow dot clearance sale ranging from 25-75% off until their last day of operations there on April 17.
While the move is part of a bigger plan for COAST as it grows, the non-profit is still is focused on serving the public as it has planned a community food drive for March 27.
"We are thankful for support from the EnergyUnited Foundation for making this event possible. They awarded us a grant that will be used for the purchase of food for this event. We hope to be able to donate over $2,000 in food on the 27th," McCrary said.
COAST is a local nonprofit relief agency and opened in September 2020. Since then, there have been more than 300 clients visit the food bank to receive assistance. Iredell COAST has hosted fundraising events that have benefited the victims of the Hiddenite Campground flooding late last year,
For more information about the Iredell COAST, contact McCrary at 704-755-4610 or director@iredellcoast.com. You may also visit online at www.IredellCOAST.com. Iredell COAST is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL