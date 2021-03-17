Iredell COAST moving to new, larger location

The Iredell Community Outreach Association (COAST) is expanding.

This expansion comes in the form of a new, larger location which will house the organization's resale shop and community food bank. The new location will also be a central home to Iredell COAST’s monthly fundraising events and drive-in movie events that are scheduled for this summer.

The new shop is located at 625 Sullivan Road in the former DriveRight Auto Sales building, across from Urgent Care in Statesville.

The current location, 833 N. Center St. in the Forest Heights Shopping Center, will remain open and hold a yellow dot clearance sale ranging from 25-75% off ending April 17, which will be the last day to shop the current location.

The organization will host a grand opening event along with a community yard sale at the new location May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in being a part of this event can sign up for a yard sale spot online at www.IredellCOAST.com.