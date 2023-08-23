Iredell COAST will host a community yard sale event in their parking lot, 833 N. Center St., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors are invited to set up beginning at 6:30 a.m. Vendor spaces are $10 each and are benefiting Iredell COAST’s Community Outreach. Vendors are accepted on a first come, first served basis and are responsible for bringing their own tables, chairs, tents, etc.

Iredell COAST Hidden Gem Variety Store will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be selling all clothing for .50 per piece during the event. DAWGS Food Trailer will be on-site with beef dogs, bratwurst, barbecue sandwiches, nachos and fresh lemonade.

For more information, see the event’s Facebook page.