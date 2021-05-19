Iredell COAST hosting back-to-back movie nights this weekend

Iredell COAST’s movie nights are returning this weekend at the nonprofit’s new location on Sullivan Road.
In choosing “War Room” and “Fireproof” as this year’s first two movies, executive director Josh McCrary said the films had inspirational messages he believed people need to hear.
“While these are only the first of many scheduled for this year (two per month through September) we chose these two because they are both wonderfully inspirational movies. We need more inspiration and encouragement with everything going on around us,” McCrary said.
“War Room” is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. “Fireproof” will follow on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Both will be shown at Iredell COAST Resale Shop & Community Food Bank, which is located at 625 Sullivan Road in Statesville. The cost for each night is $20 a car.
McCrary said last year’s drive-in events were popular as COAST hosted them from May into October behind Signal Hill Mall. While last year the outdoor movie nights were a product of social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, McCrary said hosting movie nights was a good plan regardless of those concerns.
“Outdoor events are still a popular means of entertainment. Drive-in movies made a comeback last year in light of the virus, and while we’re excited to be on the road to normal again, that doesn’t mean drive-ins have to go away,” McCrary said. “Looking forward to plenty of less socially distant events in the future.”
COAST will take profits from these events to restock its food bank. McCrary said COAST’s food bank donations come from the community through donations or events such as this one.
This is the first movie night at COAST’s new location where its resale shop is located. The building also hosts community bingo events. McCrary said community yard sale events are scheduled beginning June 12 at the new location and a school supply drive is scheduled for Aug. 7.
For more information, go to www.IredellCOAST.com.
