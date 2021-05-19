Iredell COAST hosting back-to-back movie nights this weekend

Iredell COAST’s movie nights are returning this weekend at the nonprofit’s new location on Sullivan Road.

In choosing “War Room” and “Fireproof” as this year’s first two movies, executive director Josh McCrary said the films had inspirational messages he believed people need to hear.

“While these are only the first of many scheduled for this year (two per month through September) we chose these two because they are both wonderfully inspirational movies. We need more inspiration and encouragement with everything going on around us,” McCrary said.

“War Room” is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. “Fireproof” will follow on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Both will be shown at Iredell COAST Resale Shop & Community Food Bank, which is located at 625 Sullivan Road in Statesville. The cost for each night is $20 a car.

McCrary said last year’s drive-in events were popular as COAST hosted them from May into October behind Signal Hill Mall. While last year the outdoor movie nights were a product of social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, McCrary said hosting movie nights was a good plan regardless of those concerns.