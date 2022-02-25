Iredell COAST donates $7K in supplies to three local schools

Iredell Community Outreach Association (COAST) donated more than $7,000 in school supplies to three local schools Thursday. Scotts Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools were recipients of much-needed supplies to support local teachers.
Among these supplies were face masks, paper towels, tape, staples, index cards, pencils, erasers and antibacterial wipes. This donation was a part of the Iredell COAST's Community Outreach Program and mid-year school drive.
"One of our board members is a local school teacher. She highlighted the need for supplies in the middle of the school year. Iredell COAST hosts an annual back-to-school drive which kickstarts the school year, but often times in the middle of the year, teachers are scrambling and spending their own money to purchase supplies. Our goal was to give back to our community and to support our teachers with supplies that are harder to find and perhaps most needed," said Joshua McCrary, executive director of the Iredell COAST.
Iredell COAST is a local 501(c)3 relief agency that focuses on hunger relief and community outreach. Through its community food bank, COAST has served more than 400 clients in 2022. For more information, or to make a tax deductible donation, contact Iredell COAST at 704-380-2050 or visit IredellCOAST.com.