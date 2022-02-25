Iredell COAST donates $7K in supplies to three local schools

"One of our board members is a local school teacher. She highlighted the need for supplies in the middle of the school year. Iredell COAST hosts an annual back-to-school drive which kickstarts the school year, but often times in the middle of the year, teachers are scrambling and spending their own money to purchase supplies. Our goal was to give back to our community and to support our teachers with supplies that are harder to find and perhaps most needed," said Joshua McCrary, executive director of the Iredell COAST.