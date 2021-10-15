Iredell Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson receives 'Boots on the Ground' award

Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson was recognized at the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court for his efforts during COVID-19.
Mixson received the “Boots on the Ground” award for his perseverance, dedication to the cause and grit. He was recognized for his efforts to during COVID-19 to keep training available to the clerks. Mixson is chair of the Training Committee.
Chief Justice Paul Newby also administered the oath of office to Mixson as treasurer of the conference.
The conference recently held is 2021 Summer Educational Conference in Carteret County at The Beaufort Hotel. This conference held an evening banquet where the 2021-22 executive officers, including Mixson, were sworn in by Newby along with Administrative Office of the Courts Director Judge Andrew Heath, who also helped present awards.
Raymond Matukso, Currituck County Clerk of Superior Court, was installed as the new president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court for 2021-22. Matusko has been active in the conference and NCAOC since his tenure as clerk of Superior Court began in 2010. He has seen technological improvements throughout the court system and is eager to serve as president for the first year of the eCourts implementation with Tyler Technologies in North Carolina.
Newby administered the oath of office to J. Yancey Washington, Granville County, as first vice president; Kim Sigmon, Catawba County, as second vice president; Justin Minshew, Wayne County, as secretary; and Mixson as treasurer of the conference.
“Our motto is to serve clerks, unify efforts and improve justice,” said Executive Director Jamie Lassiter. “We are excited to begin a new year of leadership and build on the accomplishments of 2020-2021 under past President Tonya Leggett, Martin County, CSC.”
As incoming president, Matusko chooses an executive committee made up of different-sized counties and their respective clerks. The 2021-22 executive committee members include Susie Thomas, Lee County CSC; Jess Hill, Columbus County CSC; Regina Billings, Wilkes County CSC; Susan Hicks, Moore County CSC; Lisa Brown, Onslow County CSC; JR Rowell, Union County CSC; and Lisa Johnson-Tonkins, Guilford County CSC. The executive committee meets monthly and discusses business as it relates to their roles, the court system, county issues and the association.
In addition to the award presented to Mixson, the conference presented the 2020-21 President’s Award to Minshew. This award was established for the purpose of recognizing a clerk who has given of themselves unselfishly to their work. Minshew wrote many legislative documents to help organize the thoughts of the conference.
The last award given is the “Rachel Joyner” award. This is a special award named after long-serving Nash County Clerk of Court who recently retired after 65 years in the clerk’s office. Todd Tilley, Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court, was presented this award for his admiration of his peers in what it means to represent and embody the spirit of the work of the Clerks of Superior Court.