Iredell Clerk of Court Jim Mixson named second vice president of state conference

The N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court recently held its 2022 Summer Educational Conference in Dare County. In addition to daily training seminars and committee meetings, executive officers for 2022-23 were sworn in by Associate Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr.

The Honorable J. Yancey Washington, Granville County Clerk of Superior Court, was installed as the new president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court for 2022-23 on Sept. 22. Washington has been active in the conference and NCAOC since his tenure as clerk of superior court began in 2014. He has served on numerous committees for the judicial branch and the School of Government at Chapel Hill and is enthusiastic to be president for the first year of eCourts with Tyler Technologies in North Carolina.

Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson was installed as second vice president of the conference for 2022-023. In this role he will also serve as co-chairman of the conference’s Legislative Committee. In addition, Mixson serves on the Technology Committee and is the chairman of the Training Committee. Since 2019 Mixson has served on the N.C. Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission which makes recommendations to the N.C. General Assembly for the modification of sentencing laws and policies.

Mixson was the recipient the Conference of Clerks of Superior Court’s “Boots on the Ground” award last year and was recently named to the School of Government’s Judicial College Advisory Committee at the University of North Carolina.

“I am humbled by the confidence the conference has placed in me,” said Mixson. “The clerks of Superior Court in North Carolina are some of the most unique judicial officials in the entire country. Not only do we serve as administrators, managers and comptrollers, we also serve as judges of probate in our respective counties. Our deputy and assistant clerks of court are the backbone of our state’s judicial system. The Conference of Clerks of Superior Court is vital to the advancement of our role as clerks and to the administration of justice in North Carolina.”

Along with the newly sworn in officers, the conference presented the 2021-22 President’s Award to the Honorable Susan Hicks, Moore County Clerk of Superior Court. This award was established for the purpose of recognizing a clerk who has given of themselves unselfishly to their work. Hicks has chaired the Program Committee for many years. Moore is retiring this year and her guidance and leadership will be greatly missed.

“Our motto is to serve clerks, unify efforts and improve justice,” said Executive Director Jamie Lassiter. “We are excited to begin a new year of leadership and build on the accomplishments of 2021-2022 under Past President Raymond Matusko, Currituck County CSC.”

The Conference of Clerks of Superior Court was created in 2006 by the N.C. General Assembly to improve the administration of justice in North Carolina. The conference, consisting of the 100 elected clerks from across the state and supported by an executive director and administrative staff, works to improve public accessibility to the courts through the clerk of Superior Court, serve as a resource for the clerks in key areas of court administration, and to act as a liaison on behalf of all elected clerks of Superior Court to both governmental and non-governmental stakeholders.