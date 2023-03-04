Cadets and senior members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Iredell Composite Squadron train year-round in order to be prepared to serve their community when called upon. Often when that call comes, it involves traveling some distance to be of service, such as when members of the squadron participated in a missing person search in Scotland County this past weekend.

This past Thursday night, however, an opportunity to put their training into action came close to home. As cadets and senior members were leaving the weekly squadron meeting at the Statesville Regional Airport, several CAP members came across an individual unconscious in his vehicle on Old Airport Road just outside the airport perimeter. The cadets at the scene worked together to contact 911, direct traffic to ensure law enforcement, ambulance, and fire trucks arrived safely on the scene, and helped the senior members where needed.

The senior members communicated with the 911 dispatcher and put their own medical training into use by helping to complete basic first responder skills on the person in the vehicle. One of our cadet medics, C/TSgt. Alex Kaempf, prepared his gear to provide to the senior members if needed. Kaempf said that this was his first opportunity to encounter a real world situation where he was prepared to use his skills to help someone who might “be having the worst day of their life.” MSgt. Billy Tharpe who is both a senior member as well as a parent of a cadet assisted by getting the vehicle unlocked and the ignition turned off. Once the vehicle was safely turned off, he said that he stepped aside so others could reach the person in need of medical assistance.

At the end of the event the person in the vehicle was revived by paramedics and was able to leave the scene on his own. The squadron members did a great job and even completed an after-action review to see what could have been improved in the event another situation similar to that occurs. Each knew his role immediately, acted quickly, and worked together to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

The Iredell Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol meets weekly at the Statesville Regional Airport. For more information, contact 2nd Lt. William Brown, Iredell Composite Squadron Public Affairs Officer, william.k.brown@ncwgcap.org or visit the ‘Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol’ Facebook page.