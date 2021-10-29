Iredell Business Expo participants say running a business includes challenges

Monica Conrod, Beyond Beauty Studio: The challenges are the consistency of customers. I know times are hard, so that’s why people aren’t rescheduling as much, but when they have their money, they come. I feel it should get better, I pray it does, and things get back to normal, but know a lot of people are scared to come out.

Carol Pereira, The Waxpert Girl: My business is trying to build up, and in my business, getting your name out there is very word of mouth. I need to get exposure, to get to know me, and to know I’m here. Getting people to come through the door and know what I’m all about and try it out. It’s about wellness, it’s about self-care, and we’re all stressed out, so I want to promote that with my business. I want people to feel good in their own skin, no pun intended.