Iredell Business Expo participants say running a business includes challenges

Running a business is hard enough. Running one during a pandemic has proved even harder but attendees at the Iredell Business Expo said no matter what happens, adjusting to change is fundamental to success.
The event had several speakers who offered their own perspectives of what business owners need to focus on for the sake of their businesses, as well as themselves.
N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer, who along with Brett Sawyer operates Sawyer Insurance, said connecting with people locally is just as important as keeping an eye on her other workplace, the statehouse in Raleigh. Sawyer also said learning not to take every business decision or comment on social media personally is important too, as, in the case of the latter, it is a chance to reach out and fix an issue. Sawyer said it was important to remember there is enough business in Iredell County for everyone, so staying positive and not bad-mouthing the competition is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing as well.
Tracy Alston, a mental fitness consultant out of Mooresville, reminded those gathered to take time for themselves as well. “Self-care isn’t selfish, it’s necessary,” Alston said as she reminded business owners that they can’t run their business at 100% if they aren’t taking care of themselves as well.
That isn’t always easy for business owners and entrepreneurs as they tackle the many challenges of the past few years and the myriad ways it affected their business.
At the Iredell Business Expo on Friday, business owners were asked about some of the challenges they’ve faced recently, and what lies ahead. Some answers were edited for brevity and clarity.
Robyn Witherspoon, Elite Catering: Due to COVID, people were scared to get out. It slowed me down a little bit, but it’s started to pick back up. It’s exciting that we’re opening back up and businesses are picking back up.
Daryl Davidson, Bentley, Davidson, and Martin: Competition, in my field as an attorney, because you have so many attorneys now. Because the market is saturated, sometimes that drives down what your fees are. But, if you do good work, and keep your reputation well, just do well at what you do, and do what you tell people you can do and tell them what you can’t, you’re going to get repeat business. If you are established, and do good work, regardless of what others may charge, you can demand what you’re worth.
Vickie Sawyer, Sawyer Insurance: Small business is all about tax planning and what you can do to prepare yourself to make sure you don’t get a surprise at the end of the year when your taxes come due. You get this money coming in, you spend it on employees, your building, or new equipment, and if you don’t account for the amount of money that you’ll owe, you can be in for a big surprise and really stunt the growth of your businesses. Always have a trusted accountant or tax planner. I learned that the hard way years ago.
Monica Conrod, Beyond Beauty Studio: The challenges are the consistency of customers. I know times are hard, so that’s why people aren’t rescheduling as much, but when they have their money, they come. I feel it should get better, I pray it does, and things get back to normal, but know a lot of people are scared to come out.
Carol Pereira, The Waxpert Girl: My business is trying to build up, and in my business, getting your name out there is very word of mouth. I need to get exposure, to get to know me, and to know I’m here. Getting people to come through the door and know what I’m all about and try it out. It’s about wellness, it’s about self-care, and we’re all stressed out, so I want to promote that with my business. I want people to feel good in their own skin, no pun intended.
Alston, Mental Edge Fitness Solutions and New Mentality PC: We’re not out of this pandemic yet, and we’re still seeing the effects of that. Clients are not necessarily being able to come in, but now they’re starting to come out, but the challenge really is getting people back to the sense of creating a new normal and making sure people are OK. No one really talks about what’s going on under the surface. And as a businesses owner, having to pivot, do online services versus to in the office, offering a combination of ways you get support to people, it’s been a challenge, but it’s also been fun and inspiring to know if we come together, we can do a lot more.
Gregory Cain, Small Business Center director at Mitchell Community College, life coach, author: For a lot of businesses, deciding on whether to invest in their shift or to watch the shift happen. Depending on the industry, we’ve seen shifts, not exclusively to the pandemic, but that’s a factor, but do I want to spend the time, effort, and resources to shift accordingly relative to my industry, or do I sit back and wait to see the change. It may not be a conscious thought, but I may not be enthused about preparing on changing to fit into this new society, I think that’s one of the largest issues businesses are facing.
