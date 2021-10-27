Iredell Business Expo looks to connect local businesses

Knowing your customers, as well as fellow businesses, is why Kim Wasson said she put together the Iredell Business Expo, which is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Statesville Civic Center.

“There is a need for business connectivity now more than ever before. Our local businesses need customers so they can thrive. This is a great way to expose local businesses,” said Wasson, the owner and president of Dynamic Marketing Solutions, which is sponsoring the fair. “I think that networking is the biggest challenge to most small businesses. When you work within your business it’s hard to be in the community networking or marketing your business.”

Wasson said it’s a full day of education food, and networking, while the expo’s guest speakers will discuss advocating for small businesses, stress, financing small businesses and motivation. She said the event will have vendors that could become great resources business as well.

What it takes to run a business is something Wasson has been learning more and more with first-hand experiences over the last year. While she had been working for years with a number of different businesses, she said the changing economy in 2020 led her to begin thinking about starting her own business and assisting others in seeing how the world views their business both online and off.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}