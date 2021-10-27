Iredell Business Expo looks to connect local businesses

Knowing your customers, as well as fellow businesses, is why Kim Wasson said she put together the Iredell Business Expo, which is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Statesville Civic Center.
“There is a need for business connectivity now more than ever before. Our local businesses need customers so they can thrive. This is a great way to expose local businesses,” said Wasson, the owner and president of Dynamic Marketing Solutions, which is sponsoring the fair. “I think that networking is the biggest challenge to most small businesses. When you work within your business it’s hard to be in the community networking or marketing your business.”
Wasson said it’s a full day of education food, and networking, while the expo’s guest speakers will discuss advocating for small businesses, stress, financing small businesses and motivation. She said the event will have vendors that could become great resources business as well.
What it takes to run a business is something Wasson has been learning more and more with first-hand experiences over the last year. While she had been working for years with a number of different businesses, she said the changing economy in 2020 led her to begin thinking about starting her own business and assisting others in seeing how the world views their business both online and off.
“So many businesses don’t understand social media. I saw an untapped market locally. I saw an opportunity to be in charge of my own destiny and I took it,” Wasson said.
Dynamic Marketing Solutions now offers marketing and consulting and helps businesses create social media pages, digital content, podcasts and videos for advertising purposes.
In the case of the expo, connecting people is something she’s been doing for years, she said.
“I enjoy bringing people together. I have been hosting events for the past 20 years. I’m great at what I do. I know it’s my gift from God to I’m walking in that purpose full time now,” Wasson said. “Networking is essential for business owners. We start our businesses working within our own circles. For my business and others to thrive we have to connect, mingle and network outside of our own circles. Even in this COVID world, it has to happen in person or virtually.”
At the event, she said the speakers were chosen for the knowledge in business as well as the issues around it. State Sen. Vickie Sawyer, Gregory Cain, Daryl Davidson and Tracy Alston are scheduled to speak.
Wasson said if any vendors still wish to get involved, they should call her at 704-761-9945.
