Iredell Board of Elections demonstrates new election software, equipment

The Iredell County Board of Elections plans to update the software for its voting equipment and to replace some of its older voting machines if the county commissioners approve the change on March 2.
The critical part that won't change, according to Iredell County Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher, is that the county isn't eliminating paper ballots.
"We aren't doing away with paper ballots in Iredell County," Galliher said. She explained that the Board of Elections puts the ballots through a tabulator to count the votes, but the paper ballots are kept and can be counted by hand if needed. "I don't want anyone going away from here thinking we just put it through the machine. There are checks and balances."
While overall election security was a topic during Wednesday's demonstration at the Iredell County Agricultural Center, the goal was to test and demonstrate how the newer equipment and software the Board of Elections wishes to purchase are accurate and simple to use. Galliher said the AutoMARK and other ES&S machines have been in use since 2006 by Iredell County.
The voting equipment is made by Elections System & Software out of Omaha and sold by New Bern-based Printelect, which was founded in 1902.
Galliher said the Board of Elections is asking the county commissioners for roughly $164,000 to purchase the upgrades to help streamline the voting and vote counting. Galliher said the county had been saving in preparation for this purchase and will also use grant funding from the Help American Vote Act to cover the costs.
Galliher said the Board of Elections hopes to get more than a decade of use out of the equipment, which will help voters with physical, visual or other impairments. She added that the county could have replaced the equipment "years ago" but that it had saved money to make the purchase now, if approved, along with the use of part the $117,587 the county received in a HAVA grant.
Each voting precinct must have at least one Americans with Disabilities Act-approved voting device under federal law. The older AutoMARK machines that the county currently uses are still supported by Printelect, but the parts are no longer manufactured, meaning any repairs are done with refurbished parts. As Printelect account executive Chris Andrew put it, "It's getting long in the tooth." Galliher said that's why she's recommending upgrading to the newer ExpressVote machines. Chris Andrews said the functionality of the ExpressVote machines improves on their older AutoMARK machines.
"It's a great machine for a disabled voter. It's the next generation of an ADA marking device," Andrews said. He led his company's presentation to the public on Wednesday. "The upgrades of the software are sort of the same thing, another step in logic and should provide the Board of Elections with better functionality."
Another advantage for the Board of Elections, if the commissioners approve, would be the smaller, lighter nature of the ExpressVote machines.
In addition, the county is looking to update the software in all its machines which will lead to faster vote tabulation and ease tasks such as counting write-in votes.
Public scrutiny
While Wednesday was a test for the general public to witness, the change will only happen if the Iredell County Board of Commissioners approves it.
That might be easier than convincing some members of the public that attended the demonstration that the elections in Iredell County and the rest of the country are secure.
While ES&S and Printelect are competitors of Dominion Voting Systems, which isn't approved for use in North Carolina, some of the questions and comments from the public centered around the company that former president Donald Trump accused of stealing the election. Andrew explained any equipment or software used is vetted by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the North Carolina Board of Elections, as well as other government groups.
Still, some Iredell residents had concerns, ranging from who was programming the company's software to if paper ballots could easily be recounted. Iredell County resident Marc Taylor expressed concerns with Printelect employees not having to pass government background checks. Another concern was that some of the parts used in the ES&S are made overseas, but the machines are assembled in America according to Andrews. Still, some residents like Taylor wondered why the whole process of manufacturing couldn't be done in America.
"Our machines were made overseas. Why? That was my main concern today," Taylor said.
Taylor did say, however, that he thought Iredell County's last election went over well.
Galliher said audits from the last election in Iredell County showed 100% accuracy of their tabulations.
"We do everything we can do, per the state, pre-election, post-election, during the election. Everything we can do to run checks and balances, safeguards, locks, we take our security seriously," Galliher said. "Everything that we can to make sure Iredell County has a free, fair, and accurate election."
The Board of Elections director said she would be more than happy to explain the process to people on the phone or at the office on Stockton Street in Statesville.
More than 80 lawsuits were filed alleging election fraud after the 2020 election, but nearly all of them have been tossed out by the courts due to a lack of evidence.
