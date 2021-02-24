Iredell Board of Elections demonstrates new election software, equipment

The Iredell County Board of Elections plans to update the software for its voting equipment and to replace some of its older voting machines if the county commissioners approve the change on March 2.

The critical part that won't change, according to Iredell County Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher, is that the county isn't eliminating paper ballots.

"We aren't doing away with paper ballots in Iredell County," Galliher said. She explained that the Board of Elections puts the ballots through a tabulator to count the votes, but the paper ballots are kept and can be counted by hand if needed. "I don't want anyone going away from here thinking we just put it through the machine. There are checks and balances."

While overall election security was a topic during Wednesday's demonstration at the Iredell County Agricultural Center, the goal was to test and demonstrate how the newer equipment and software the Board of Elections wishes to purchase are accurate and simple to use. Galliher said the AutoMARK and other ES&S machines have been in use since 2006 by Iredell County.

The voting equipment is made by Elections System & Software out of Omaha and sold by New Bern-based Printelect, which was founded in 1902.