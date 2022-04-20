Iredell Birth Place recognized for quality of care

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital was recently recognized as being in the top 10% nationwide for quality of care, with patients rating the hospital one of the best in the country.

The maternity unit was named a Five-Star Excellence in Healthcare Award Winner in inpatient OB/GYN services for Overall Quality of Care by PRC, a leader in the health care intelligence space. The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations that achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, health care employee engagement, and/or physician alignment and engagement.

The data for this award comes from patients’ feedback to the patient survey, or HCAHPS survey. These surveys are conducted by an independent third-party vendor after discharge.

“This award means a lot to us because it comes from our community and how they view the care we provide. Knowing your community rates you as one of the best in America is very humbling. We are blessed with a wonderful team of caring professionals, and I am so excited they received this honor,” said Jed Pidcock, director of patient experience.

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial has been serving the community and compassionately treating patients since 1954. It is a state-of-the-art maternity facility that offers one-on-one nursing, private suites, and seeks to create a comfortable, home-like atmosphere for patients.

The Birth Place also embraces the LDRP (labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum) room concept. This way, the mother can stay in the same room for labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum, all with their newborn baby.

“Receiving an award of this magnitude is such an honor. For us, it means the people who matter the most, our patients, are receiving quality care that aligns with the mission, vision, and values of our organization,” said Sharon Paul, director of The Birth Place. “At The Birth Place, we are delivering the type of compassionate and quality maternity care services that our patients expect and deserve.”

If you would like to learn more about The Birth Place, contact the program office at 704-878-4555 or visit iredellhealth.org/services/maternity.