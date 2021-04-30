Iredell Birth Place director retiring after more than four decades

“It did not bother me to become the director of 5 North because I have always felt like our patients were ALL of our patients anyways,” said Johnson. Even though this added extra responsibilities accompanied by long, tireless hours, Johnson quickly gives credit to others.

“The nurses on 5 North did a tremendous job. They were surgical nurses, yet they embraced their new responsibilities and continued to learn during COVID-19. When the census got really high back in the winter, the nurses would take extra hours and shifts but never complained,” said Johnson. “5 North was so gracious to me. They welcomed me with warmth, and that’s just a part of who Iredell is.”

As she transitions into retirement, Johnson says she will most miss the people and the patients she has had the pleasure to work alongside. Johnson recalls several staff members that she has known since they were babies. She has enjoyed watching them grow and come back to Iredell to accept jobs.

“It’s like you’ve known these people forever,” said Johnson.

After four decades, Johnson has surely made a difference in the lives of others, just as others have made a difference in her life.