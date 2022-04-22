 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Arts Council youth art show is looking for submissions

  • Updated
  • 0
arts council.jpg

The annual Iredell Arts Council Crossroads Scholarship Art Show is seeking submissions.

The show, for middle and high school students of Iredell County, is open to all students, public or privately schooled, in the county. Art submitted by students will be judged by a panel of professional artists and will be displayed in the galleries of the IAC’s Old Jail at 203 S. Meeting St.

Top artists, from both middle and high school, will win a variety of cash awards on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the opening night reception for the show in tandem with the award ceremony. The sponsor for this scholarship show is Kewaunee Scientific Corp. Kewaunee Scientific Corp. and the Iredell Arts Council look forward to promoting young artists in the month of May and encouraging them to grow in their creative endeavors.

 The intent deadline is April 27 and art submission deadline is at 6 p.m. May 6.

The awards ceremony reception will be at 5:30 p.m. May 11.

