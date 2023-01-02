 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Arts Council to present works of Tony Griffin in January

image001.png

This work by Tony Griffin is one of those on display at the Iredell Arts Council this month.

Tony Griffin, one of North Carolina’s most noted artists and new Statesville resident, will be the gallery artist at the Iredell Arts Council for the month of January.

Griffin was classically trained in Vienna and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He studied under Fresco artist, Ben Long, Italian master Pietro Annigoni and Signorina Nera Simi. His classical art upbringing and life experiences work seamlessly together to inform his art today.

Visitors can view a curated collection of Griffin’s work at the Old Jail, 203 S. Meeting St., from Wednesday through Jan 27.

The IAC will hold an artist reception honoring Griffin on Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Griffin will be present and refreshments will be served.

The public is welcome to attend.

