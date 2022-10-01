Iredell Arts Council to host works of Samantha Rosado

Samantha Rosado, oil painter, will be the gallery artist at the Iredell Arts Council Old Jail during October. Her art exhibit will begin with an open house on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 28.

Rosado is a Puerto Rican artist with a love of color, texture, humor and love itself. Recently completing her Master of Fine Arts degree at Louisiana State University, she currently teaches at Central Piedmont Community College. She paints in her studio at the McColl Center, recording the scenes of her life as a Hispanic lesbian and the relationships that create the fabric of her being with a bold, fresh talent and outlook.

After conversations with Rosado, IAC Executive Director John Koppelmeyer said, “Samantha’s background and life experiences are vividly represented in her art work. She’s a wonderful person who tells amazing stories through her work.”

The reception will include refreshments and will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m.