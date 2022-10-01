 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iredell Arts Council to host works of Samantha Rosado

  • 0

Samantha Rosado, oil painter, will be the gallery artist at the Iredell Arts Council Old Jail during October. Her art exhibit will begin with an open house on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 28.

Rosado is a Puerto Rican artist with a love of color, texture, humor and love itself. Recently completing her Master of Fine Arts degree at Louisiana State University, she currently teaches at Central Piedmont Community College. She paints in her studio at the McColl Center, recording the scenes of her life as a Hispanic lesbian and the relationships that create the fabric of her being with a bold, fresh talent and outlook.

After conversations with Rosado, IAC Executive Director John Koppelmeyer said, “Samantha’s background and life experiences are vividly represented in her art work. She’s a wonderful person who tells amazing stories through her work.”

People are also reading…

The reception will include refreshments and will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 45-50 mph winds at Kitty Hawk on Friday morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert