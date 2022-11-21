 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Arts Council to host The Broad Pickups on Wednesday

112222-srl-news-broadpickups-p1.jpg
Photo used with permission

The Iredell Arts Council will host The Broad Pickups at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Jail, 203 S. Meeting St. Band members include Statesville’s own, Coite Gillion, Brice Reese and friends. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/the-broad-pickups-tickets-239435908247.

