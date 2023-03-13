The Iredell Arts Council’s Film Screening Series will host “Blue,” winner of the Full Bloom Film Festival Short Narrative Award on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“Blue” centers around a band and a relationship in three parts and is intertwined with the music that came from it.

The film will be shown on the big screen at the Iredell Arts Council, 203 S. Meeting St., Statesville. After the film, the band will play the original score from the film in a live concert and discuss the film with the audience.

Elec and Isaac McCready hail from Boone and have toured this film as far as California.

General admission is $10. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-tickets-491821831337.