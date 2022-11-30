 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iredell Arts Council to host needlepoint artist Caitlin Cary

  • Updated
  • 0
iredell arts council.jpg

The works of Raleigh artist Caitlin Cary will be showcased at the Iredell Arts Council as its December gallery artist.

Cary creates original needle art and has been inspired by Statesville landmarks and places of interest. Her needlepoint show will showcase these places and will be held at the Old Jail, 203 S. Meeting St.

The IAC will hold an artist’s reception on Dec. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cary will be present and refreshments will be served. The public is encouraged to attend.

The art installation will be available for viewing Dec. 7 through 20. For more information, call 704-873-6100.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert