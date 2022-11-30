Iredell Arts Council to host needlepoint artist Caitlin Cary

The works of Raleigh artist Caitlin Cary will be showcased at the Iredell Arts Council as its December gallery artist.

Cary creates original needle art and has been inspired by Statesville landmarks and places of interest. Her needlepoint show will showcase these places and will be held at the Old Jail, 203 S. Meeting St.

The IAC will hold an artist’s reception on Dec. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cary will be present and refreshments will be served. The public is encouraged to attend.

The art installation will be available for viewing Dec. 7 through 20. For more information, call 704-873-6100.