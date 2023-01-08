Iredell Arts Council hosting film screening, music contest

The Iredell Arts Council is hosting a film night and music contest this week.

The first film of Full Bloom Film Festival’s new film night, “Encanto,” will be screened Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Iredell Arts Council.

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals’ last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Adult tickets $10, children younger than 10 with a paying adult are $5. Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/encanto-tickets-491807859547

And on Thursday, The Insomniacs and local hit makers will battle it out with fresh beats in the Old Jail. Guest judges will score original beats 120 seconds or less in three categories. Open to all local artists, bring your laptop and have a minimum of six beats prepared, MP3s for quick playback, must include producers tag. Artists arrive at 7:30 p.m. for sound check. Top prize is $150.

There will be a social after the crowning of the champion.

The Iredell Arts Council is in the Old Jail, 203 S. Meeting St.