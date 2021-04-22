Iredell Animal Services receives $15K grant to support lifesaving work for animals

Iredell County Animal Services announced it received a $15,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Iredell County.
Petco Love is a nonprofit, leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Iredell County Animal Services and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“We are extremely grateful Petco Love has given Iredell County Animal Services a $15000 lifesaving grant! This grant will go to supporting Iredell County Animal Services mission in continuing the TNR program and increasing our live release rate,“ said Kristian Hernandez, Director of Iredell County Animal Services.
Iredell County Animal Services is a municipal agency that provides a wide variety of services intended to promote responsible pet ownership, protect the public from diseased and dangerous animals, and treat citizens and animals fairly and compassionately serving the Iredell County. Iredell County Animal Services also operates an animal shelter where animals can be adopted, surrendered and reclaimed by the public. We also offer rabies vaccinations, microchip identification and subsidized spay/neuter surgeries for qualifying pet owners. Since 2019, Iredell County Animal Services has increased their cat fosters by almost 100% from 535 cats being fostered in 2019 to 961 in 2020. Dogs fostered in 2019 went from 5 to 154 being fostered in 2020. Our total adoptions increased by 79% from 2019-2020, thanks partly to increased foster care and our heartworm program, allowing dogs who otherwise would be overlooked to receive lifesaving care at no cost to the adopter.
For more information about Iredell County Animal Services, visit http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control, and petcolove.org to learn more about Petco Love.