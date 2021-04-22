Iredell Animal Services receives $15K grant to support lifesaving work for animals

Iredell County Animal Services is a municipal agency that provides a wide variety of services intended to promote responsible pet ownership, protect the public from diseased and dangerous animals, and treat citizens and animals fairly and compassionately serving the Iredell County. Iredell County Animal Services also operates an animal shelter where animals can be adopted, surrendered and reclaimed by the public. We also offer rabies vaccinations, microchip identification and subsidized spay/neuter surgeries for qualifying pet owners. Since 2019, Iredell County Animal Services has increased their cat fosters by almost 100% from 535 cats being fostered in 2019 to 961 in 2020. Dogs fostered in 2019 went from 5 to 154 being fostered in 2020. Our total adoptions increased by 79% from 2019-2020, thanks partly to increased foster care and our heartworm program, allowing dogs who otherwise would be overlooked to receive lifesaving care at no cost to the adopter.