Iredell, Alexander to hold simultaneous Day of Prayer events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Curtis White is planning a simple, but hopefully powerful, event Saturday.

White is coordinating the Iredell portion of a two-county Day of Prayer.

“It’s just a time of prayer for anybody and everybody,” White said.

The two Day of Prayer events will take place at noon Saturday at the Iredell County Hall of Justice. White said it will be at the flag.

The simultaneous Day of Prayer in Alexander County will include music and a reenactment of Benjamin Franklin’s appeal for prayer, said organizer Brenda Warren.

Warren said the idea of the Day of Prayer originated when she saw a social media post about a National and Global Day of Prayer in Washington Saturday. “I was hoping we could do that here,” she said.

Warren with the Foothill Christian Conservative Alliance and that organization is organizing Saturday’s Day of Prayer.

It grew to include Iredell County.

Both Warren and White stressed that this is a non-denominational and non-political Day of Prayer.

“There will be no flags, no banners, none of that kind of stuff,” White said.