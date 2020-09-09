Iredell Adult Day Services to host yard sale fundraiser Friday, Saturday

IADS has been serving the Iredell community for more than 32 years. Their day rates are below industry standards at $45/ day vs. $65-75/day. Potential participants may qualify for financial assistance based on availability. The focus of IADS is to help keep infirm, memory challenged or aging individuals in their own homes and with loved ones for as long as possible, reducing or eliminating the need for long term facility care. It is even more important now, during this public health crisis, to keep our vulnerable community members safe at home and safe at a certified and licensed professional day care center which follows strict COVID guidelines.