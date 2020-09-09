Iredell Adult Day Services to host yard sale fundraiser Friday, Saturday

On Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Iredell Adult Day Services FKA ElderCenter, will have a huge yard sale fundraiser to be held at the center, 502 Brevard St., Statesville.
The monies received will go towards caring for elder individuals and adults who need day supervision. The recipients of care provided by IADS (Iredell Adult Day Services) often have memory related issues, Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), physical impairments or individuals who benefit from attending a day program to keep social and active throughout the day.
Executive Director Tammie Money has been collecting items for months to be sold at this fundraising event. COVID-19 precautions will be followed, the event will be held safely outdoors, social distancing is encouraged as well as optional face masks since this will be held outside.
“We have lots of great items, at great prices, such as kitchen items, glass ware, vintage items, clothing, Christmas and Halloween decorations, books, LPs, furniture, tools, craft items and much more,” said the Rev. Tom Corbell, board chair. “Because of COVID precautions, we’ve been unable to host our usual number of fundraisers that help cover the costs to care for our participants. Some of our members are on scholarships, therefore, IADS must raise funding to cover the overhead and staffing costs, which is 30% higher than the funding received.”
Senior activities also require additional monies to cover any field trips, crafts activities, entertainment equipment and other items needed to keep members active and engaged with various entertaining and memory improving games and fun things to do.
IADS has been serving the Iredell community for more than 32 years. Their day rates are below industry standards at $45/ day vs. $65-75/day. Potential participants may qualify for financial assistance based on availability. The focus of IADS is to help keep infirm, memory challenged or aging individuals in their own homes and with loved ones for as long as possible, reducing or eliminating the need for long term facility care. It is even more important now, during this public health crisis, to keep our vulnerable community members safe at home and safe at a certified and licensed professional day care center which follows strict COVID guidelines.
For more information call Iredell Adult Day Services at 704-873-0720, visit their website at ElderCenterAdultCare.org. Find them on Facebook under: “ElderCenter, Inc.”
